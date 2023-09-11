Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stock markets weaken ahead of US inflation data

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4%

Yen jumps on Ueda's remarks; dollar tentative ahead of US inflation print

The dollar index dipped slightly to 104.84

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl

Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.16 a barrel

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices; Saudi falls

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.6%

Gold edges higher on dollar dip; investors eye US inflation data

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,919.52 per ounce

US authorities interview Winklevoss over claims against DCG and its CEO - source

Winklevoss has said that DCG and Silbert misrepresented the financial health of DCG's lending arm Genesis, which filed for bankruptcy in January

