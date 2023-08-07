PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia shares on guard for US, China inflation risks
Nikkei slips, S&P 500 futures edge higher
Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation report, bond yields in focus as U.S. stocks rally pauses
The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 16.6% year to date
Mideast Stocks: Qatar stock market ends higher, Saudi extends losses
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index continued its losses for a seventh consecutive session
Dollar tentative as US inflation data looms
The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July
Oil extends gains, hovers at four-month highs on OPEC+ cuts
Output cut could be extended longer or deepened - Saudi Arabia
Gold firms as dollar, yields fall before US inflation test
Spot gold was steady at $1,942.33 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon