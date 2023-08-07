Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares on guard for US, China inflation risks

Nikkei slips, S&P 500 futures edge higher

Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation report, bond yields in focus as U.S. stocks rally pauses

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 16.6% year to date

Mideast Stocks: Qatar stock market ends higher, Saudi extends losses

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index continued its losses for a seventh consecutive session

Dollar tentative as US inflation data looms

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July

Oil extends gains, hovers at four-month highs on OPEC+ cuts

Output cut could be extended longer or deepened - Saudi Arabia

Gold firms as dollar, yields fall before US inflation test

Spot gold was steady at $1,942.33 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon