Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) reported a 53.8% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits excluding minority interest for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, logging EGP 238.972 million from EGP 155.427 million, as per a disclosure.

Total revenues increased to EGP 403.478 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st from EGP 217.528 million in the same period the FY before.

The firm’s standalone net profits after tax totaled EGP 197.401 million in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 100.598 million in the corresponding period last FY.

Meanwhile, standalone total revenues climbed to EGP 336.141 million from EGP 152.476 million.

Mohandes Insurance is an Egypt-based company that offers life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance products and services. Its products and services portfolio fall into two main insurance segments, namely individual insurance and property insurance.

