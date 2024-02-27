Misr Duty Free Shops has reported a 44.87% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit attributable to controlling shareholders during the first half (H1) of FY2023/2024, recording EGP 148.49 million, compared to EGP 127.36 million, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 27th.

Sales surged to EGP 715.5 million from EGP 540.8 million in H1 FY 2022/2023.

Established in 1975, the public shareholding company is engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods in foreign and local currencies. It also sells products to consumers without being exempted from taxes in sales fairs at air, sea, and land ports. In addition, it offers several brands and types of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fragrances, gift items, electrical and household appliances, and housewares.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).