Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has appointed Khalid bin Abdullah Al Moammar as its new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The company also named Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al Moammar as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The two officials will assume their roles for a new board term that started on 18 July this year and will remain in position until 18 July 2025.

Last May, the listed firm announced Abdullah Al Ghamdi, who replaced Ziad Murtaja, as its new CEO.

