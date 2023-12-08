Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed in red on Friday, with industrial and financial stocks taking the biggest hit as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

Abu Dhabi's main index dropped 0.7%, extending losses to the third session, weighed down by a 4.4% fall in conglomerate IHC-controlled investment firm Multiply Group , while UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank shed 1.2%. Among the losers, newly listed cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer Phoenix Group plunged 10% in its third session of trade.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf's economy, recovered slightly after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts, but still set for a 4% fall this week. Brent crude was up 1.7% or $1.29 to $75.34 a barrel by 1123 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could continue to see downside risks, while oil prices slide, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

Dubai's benchmark index continued its decline to the straight seventh session with a loss of 0.1%, pressured by a decline in banking and industrial sector stocks. Blue-chip developer Emaar properties and top lender Emirates NBD Bank lost 0.9% each. Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes posted a weekly loss of 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively, according to LSEG data. Other Gulf markets were closed on Friday.

ABU DHABI down 0.7% to 9,401 points

DUBAI fell 0.1% to 3,952 points

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru;)