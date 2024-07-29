Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday amid expectations of a U.S. rate cut in September, although heightened geopolitical tensions in the region limited gains.

The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee meets on July 30-31 and is expected to keep rates unchanged. However, recent softer data and comments from Fed officials have prompted the rate futures market to fully price in a 25 basis-point cut in September. FEDWATCH

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed's decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.1%, helped by a 1.3% rise in ACWA Power Company 2082.SE and a 2.3% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 1.7% and top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was up 1.6%.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI added 0.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Investors also tracked the escalation in Middle East tensions.

Israel's security cabinet authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to decide on the "manner and timing" of a response to a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 teenagers and children, which Israel and the United States blamed on Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

