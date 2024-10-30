Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as a slew of corporate earnings lifted investor sentiment, although regional tensions limited gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 3.1% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Company <1211.SE>.

Elsewhere, Mobile Telecommunications Saudi Arabia <7030.SE>, known as Zain KSA, added 0.4% following a rise in quarterly net profit.

Separately, the kingdom's investment minister said on Tuesday the number of companies in the kingdom with a regional headquarters had reached 540, ahead of a 2030 target of 500.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> closed 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.4% increase in diversified holding firm Borouge <BOROUGE.AD>.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> advanced 1%, with toll operator Salik Co <SALIK.DU> rising 1.3%, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp <EMPOWER.DU> putting on 1.8%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose more than 1%, reversing some of the previous session's 6% tumble, as a U.S. plan to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) provided some support, though wider concerns about weaker future demand growth exerted pressure.

The Qatari index <.QSI> gained 0.8%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> climbing 1.1%, while petrochemical maker Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA> rose 0.7% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> dropped 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in Commercial International Bank <COMI.CA>.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)