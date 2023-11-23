Major stock markets in the Gulf dropped on Thursday on falling oil prices after the postponing of an OPEC+ meeting stoked speculation the group might not deepen output cuts next year.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia in a surprise move on Wednesday delayed a ministerial meeting to Nov. 30. Producers were struggling to agree on output levels ahead of the meeting originally set for Nov. 26, OPEC+ sources said.

Brent futures were down 0.9% at $81.925 a barrel by 1300 GMT, after falling as much as 4% on Wednesday.

Dubai's benchmark index fell 0.3%, contrasting with the previous session's gain, weighed down by a 2.3% decline in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp and a 0.9% drop in Dubai Islamic Bank.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down for a second straight session and ended 0.2% lower, with most sectors in the red. Saudi Arabian Mining slid 2.2% and oil major Saudi Aramco lost 0.2%.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, dragged down by losses in industry, energy and materials sectors, with Industries Qatar slipping 1% and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co dropping 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index ended flat, with ADNOC Gas dropping 2.4% while the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank gained 0.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index extended its rally to a third session and ended 2% higher, with almost all sectors in the green. Commercial International Bank surged 5.1% and EFG Holding rose 3.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.2% to 11,078 KUWAIT added 0.1% to 7,309 QATAR lost 0.1% to 10,209 EGYPT was up 1% to 25,519 BAHRAIN added 0.2% to 1,952 OMAN Closed ABU DHABI ended flat at 9,533 DUBAI lost 0.3% to 3,985

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Mark Potter)