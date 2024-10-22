Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region, while investors await more companies to report quarterly results.

Hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes late on Sunday, as Israel prepared to attack sites linked to the financial operations of Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> advanced 1.1%, led by a 2.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 0.4% increase in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE>.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> added 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose, recouping some of last week's more than 7% decline on worries about demand in China, the world's top oil importer, and easing concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> finished 0.2% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties <EMAR.DU> gaining 2.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index <.FTFADGI> closed flat.

Separately, Lulu Retail Holdings, which runs one of the Middle East's biggest hypermarket chains, kicked off an initial public offering on Monday that bankers say could be the UAE's largest this year.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> losing 1.9%.

Meanwhile, the Gulf state is finding it hard to agree new deals to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan and South Korea as rising competition from the U.S. and elsewhere with more flexible contract terms challenges Doha's decades-old dominance of the market.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> jumped 3.1%, snapping three sessions of losses, as almost all the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank <COMI.CA>, which was up 3.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 1.1% to 12,008 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> was flat at 9,290 DUBAI <.DFMGI> added 0.2% to 4,478 QATAR <.QSI> eased 0.1% to 10,607 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 3.1% to 30,445 BAHRAIN <.BAX> gained 0.2% to 1,993 OMAN <.MSX30> fell 0.2% to 4,800 KUWAIT <.BKP> dropped 0.2% to 7,531

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)