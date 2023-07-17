DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China data underwhelms

* Oil slips on weak China GDP data, resumption of Libya output

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on slight dollar uptick

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets extend gains; Egypt flat

 

EGYPT

* ANALYSIS-As deficit soars, Egypt expands money supply, fuelling inflation

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia maintains support for Japan energy partnership

* Saudi inflation rate ticks down in June - govt data

* Saudi crown prince invited to visit UK later this year -FT

 

QATAR

* Hamas unable to pay salaries in Gaza after Qatari aid delay, officials say

* Qatar Energy hikes September al-Shaheen oil term price - sources

 

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India ties up with UAE to settle trade in rupees

* UAE removes refinery Emirates Gold from its good delivery list

* OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to form chemicals JV

* Ajman Bank Appoints Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Alkhalfawi As CEO

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to set up new sovereign fund to develop mega projects and local economy

* Kuwait plans to lift oil output to 3.15 mln bpd within four years

 

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

 