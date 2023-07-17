PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China data underwhelms
* Oil slips on weak China GDP data, resumption of Libya output
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on slight dollar uptick
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets extend gains; Egypt flat
EGYPT
* ANALYSIS-As deficit soars, Egypt expands money supply, fuelling inflation
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia maintains support for Japan energy partnership
* Saudi inflation rate ticks down in June - govt data
* Saudi crown prince invited to visit UK later this year -FT
QATAR
* Hamas unable to pay salaries in Gaza after Qatari aid delay, officials say
* Qatar Energy hikes September al-Shaheen oil term price - sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* India ties up with UAE to settle trade in rupees
* UAE removes refinery Emirates Gold from its good delivery list
* OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to form chemicals JV
* Ajman Bank Appoints Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Alkhalfawi As CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to set up new sovereign fund to develop mega projects and local economy
* Kuwait plans to lift oil output to 3.15 mln bpd within four years
