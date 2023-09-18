PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares stumble as investors brace for central bank packed week
* Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand recovery
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up ahead of likely Fed rate pause
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets extend losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains
SAUDI ARABIA
* Mulkia Investment Co Intends To List On Parallel Market - Adviser
EGYPT
* Egypt's reserves of wheat are enough for 5 months - government
QATAR
* Qatar Oman Investment Completes Purchase And Swap Of Shares In Muzn And OSOS Development (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)