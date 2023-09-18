DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares stumble as investors brace for central bank packed week

* Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand recovery

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up ahead of likely Fed rate pause

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets extend losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Mulkia Investment Co Intends To List On Parallel Market - Adviser

EGYPT

* Egypt's reserves of wheat are enough for 5 months - government

 

QATAR

* Qatar Oman Investment Completes Purchase And Swap Of Shares In Muzn And OSOS Development (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

 