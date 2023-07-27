Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company’s net profits after tax rose 11.25% year on year (YoY) in the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, as per the unaudited financial indicators filed on July 27th.

Net profits stood at EGP 122.480 million in FY 2022/2023, versus EGP 110.095 million during the previous FY.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills is an EGX-listed company engaged in the manufacture, trade, import, export, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of grains and related products.

