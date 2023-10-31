Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company (CEFM) recorded a 4.96% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 31st.

Net profit reached EGP 28.801 million in Q1 FY 2023/2024, compared to EGP 27.440 million in Q1 FY 2022/2023.

The company’s revenues grew 7.03% YoY to stand at EGP 143.341 million in the three-month period ended September 31st, from EGP 133.920 million in Q1 FY 2022/2023.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills is an EGX-listed company engaged in the manufacture, trade, import, export, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of grains and related products.

