Riyadh – Mawarid Manpower Company will begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 19 June.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of the listing, until 21 June. Starting from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10%, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

Mawarid Manpower will float 30% of its share capital under the symbol 1833.

Last December, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the company’s initial public offering (IPO) to trade 4.50 million shares on Tadawul.

