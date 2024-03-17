The market capitalisation of Arab stock exchanges witnessed an increase to approximately $4.54trn in February, up from around $4.4trn in January, as reported by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The AMF’s February data, published on Thursday, indicated that the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market capitalization hit $775.1bn. The Dubai Financial Market’s valuation was about $198.8bn, and the Saudi financial market, known as “Tadawul,” was approximately $2.983trn.

Further, the market capitalization for the Qatar Stock Exchange was $165.8bn, the Kuwait Stock Exchange was around $143.2bn, the Casablanca Stock Exchange was $66.7bn, the Egyptian Exchange was $64.7bn, and the Muscat Securities Market was $61.7bn.

Additionally, the market capitalization for the Amman Stock Exchange reached $24.1bn, the Bahrain Stock Exchange was $20.9bn, the Beirut Stock Exchange was $18bn, the Tunis Stock Exchange was $7.7bn, the Damascus Securities Exchange was $5.68bn, and the Palestine Stock Exchange was $4.38bn.

