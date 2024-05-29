Mansourah Poultry’s (MPCO) net profits after tax surged 16.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the firm’s financial statement.

The company recorded net profits of EGP 27.098 million in Q1 2024, versus EGP 23.306 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, operating revenues jumped to EGP 158.838 million from EGP 93.398 million.

Mansoura Poultry is an Egypt-based public shareholding company specialized in poultry farming and its related activities. The firm produces poultry products for breeding purposes for the production of hatching eggs and day-old chicks.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).