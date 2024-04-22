Local stock markets attracted liquidity amounting to nearly AED1.4 billion at the close of trading today, with International Holding Company (IHC) and Emaar Properties leading the trading.

The liquidity was distributed as follows: AED996.1 million in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and AED383.9 million in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), after trading 633.3 million shares through executing more than 27,200 transactions.

The market capitalisation of listed stocks reached AED3.5 trillion at the end of today's session, with AED2.795 trillion logged by ADX-listed stocks and AED713.2 billion logged by DFM-listed stocks.

IHC's stock dominated the trading with around AED197.2 million, closing at AED399.5. It was followed by Alpha Dhabi attracting around AED86.4 million, then Multiply Group with about AED71.2 million.

In DFM, Emaar Properties' stock led the activity, attracting around AED103.9 million, closing higher by 0.12 percent, followed by Gulf Navigation with liquidity of AED44.2 million, closing up by 3.67 percent, then Emirates NBD with AED42.8 million, closing at AED16.25.