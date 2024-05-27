Egyptian for Developing Building Materials (Lift Slab Misr) saw a 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its net losses after tax in 2023, the firm disclosed.

Net losses went down to EGP 6.826 million in Q1 2024 from EGP 7.317 million in Q1 2023.

Lift Slab is an Egypt-based company engaged in the construction and development of industrial buildings and facilities. It implements hydraulic driving force technology in constructing roofs, tunnels, pipes, bridges, and other engineering constructions.

