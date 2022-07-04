Riyadh – The shareholders of Lazurde Company for Jewelry have approved a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.25 per share for 2021.

The listed firm will disburse a total of SAR 14.37 million, equivalent to 2.50% of the capital, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The distribution date will be on 6 July this year. Meanwhile, the shareholders granted their approval for the 2021 dividends during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on Thursday, 30 June.

Last March, the company’s board proposed the cash dividends distribution for 57.50 million eligible shares.

In 2021, Lazurde logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 22 million, versus net losses of SAR 120.50 million a year earlier.

