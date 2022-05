Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment (KMEFIC) has acquired 75% equity in Egypt’s Global Invest Securities Company.

KMEFIC acquired the Egyptian firm in exchange for approximately EGP 7 million, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

It is worth noting that the Kuwaiti company became fully owned by Al Thekair General Trading & Contracting Company in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher