The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) approved the merger with Qurain Petrochemical Industries Company (QPIC), according to a bourse statement on September 5th,

The EGM also approved a KWD 240.8 million increase in the company’s capital by issuing 2.408 billion new shares allocated to Qurain’s shareholders.

QPIC’s assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations will be transferred to KIPCO.

Moreover, KIPCO’s shareholders approved the continuation of trading of the company’s shares on Boursa Kuwait after the merger.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).