Riyadh – The shareholders of Knowledge Net Company approved, during their 22 June meeting, the board’s recommendation to disburse 5% of the capital as cash dividends for 2022.

The company will pay SAR 0.50 per share at a total amount of SAR 1.75 million, according to a bourse filing.

It further noted that the distribution date will be 17 July 2023.

It is worth noting that Knowledge Net listed shares for trading on the Saudi Exchange last March.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).