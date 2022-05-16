Abu Dhabi – Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) has achieved net profits attributable to the equity holders of AED 1.5 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, against net losses of AED 23.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, according to the company's unaudited interim consolidated financials.

The company generated revenues of AED 418.6 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, up 156% from AED 163.5 million in the year-ago period.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.10 in Q1-22, versus losses per share of AED 1.8 in Q1-21.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, Julphar achieved net profits attributable to the equity holders of AED 64.4 million, against net losses of AED 293.2 million in 2020.

