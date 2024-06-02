Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) reported a 41.01% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 2nd.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 478.333 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 339.217 million in Q1 2022.

The company also generated consolidated sales of EGP 5.758 billion in Q1 2024, up from EGP 3.423 billion in Q1 2023.

As per the standalone financial results, Juhayna incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 1.213 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, down from EGP 1.322 million in the same period last year.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.

