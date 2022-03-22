Riyadh – Jahez International Company for Information System Technology has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 117.07 million in 2021, an annual jump of 194.96% from SAR 39.69 million.

The revenues soared by 165.80%, reaching SAR 1.22 billion last year from SAR 459.31million in 2020, according to the financial results on Monday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 19.60 in 2021 from SAR 231.80 in 2020.

It is worth noting that in January, Jahez started the listing and trading of its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

