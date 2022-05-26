Riyadh - Jadwa Investment Company will distribute cash dividends of SAR 37.30 million to Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund’s unitholders for the first quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The cash dividend distribution stands at SAR 0.20 for each unit, representing 2% of the unit's initial price or 1.78% of net asset value as of 31 December 2021, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The cash distribution entitlement date for the unitholders is scheduled for 2 June 2022.

