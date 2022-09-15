Dubai – Decentralised data management system Inery has secured an investment from Web3-focused blockchain VC firm Metavest worth $128 million.

Through the funding, Inery intends to expand its use cases, particularly in GameFi, and build a space for its users to seamlessly create and share Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), according to a press release on Thursday.

Headquartered in Singapore, Inery has branch offices in Dubai, Switzerland, and Serbia. Since its establishment, Inery has attracted the attention of the blockchain industry given its cutting-edge solutions for one of the main issues of Web3, namely database decentralisation and security.

Previously, Metavest has invested in and concluded strategic partnerships with many successful blockchain projects. Its investment portfolio includes Concordium, CasperLabs, Coinlist, Gala Games, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Splinterlands, Star Atlas, Duelist King, Nakamoto Games, and Ember Sword, among others.

