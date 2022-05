MUMBAI: Shares in state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) were on track to debut at an 8% discount to their IPO price on Tuesday.

LIC shares were trading at 872 rupees in pre-open trade compared to the offer price of 949 rupees.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)