Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) posted a consolidated net profit of EGP 401.60 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from EGP 168.38 million in the equivalent period of 2023.

Revenues jumped to EGP 1.17 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 915.29 million in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.70 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 0.29 in the comparative period a year earlier.

Standalone Results

The company posted a standalone net loss of $63.52 million in the January-March period, up from $919,676 in the same period the year before.

Standalone loss per share leapt to $0.106 in Q1-24 from $0.0015 in Q1-23.

In 2023, IDH logged an 11% YoY decrease in consolidated net profit to EGP 468 million from EGP 527 million.

