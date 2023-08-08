International Co for Investment and Development’s (ICID) standalone net profits after tax rose 277.96% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2023 to EGP 2.180 million, compared to EGP 577,017, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 8th.

Revenues grew 92.23% to EGP 4.804 million in H1 2023 from EGP 2.499 million in the same half last year.

International Co was established in 1981 as an Egyptian joint stock company for the purpose of investing in the real estate sector, particularly housing and contracting projects, as well as in reclamation of desert lands, financial leasing, and other investments within new and existing companies.

It is also engaged in the activities of livestock and poultry production, animal feeds manufacturing, and agricultural lands utilization and reclamation.

