Riyadh – Horizon Educational Company is set to begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday, 2 June 2024.

The Saudi firm plans to trade 500,000 shares, accounting for 20% of the capital, under the symbol 9603, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last December, the company obtained the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for Nomu listing.

