Cairo - The unaudited consolidated financials of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) reported a 454 surge in net profits to EGP 155 million in 2021 from EGP 28 million in 2020.

The company's sales retreated by 9% to EGP 1.81 billion in 2021, compared to EGP 1.99 billion in the previous year, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company's net profits increased to EGP 166 million last year from EGP 44 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has proposed a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.75 per share for 2021.

