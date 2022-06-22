PARIS/SINGAPORE - Chicago wheat regained ground on Wednesday after tumbling nearly 6% in the previous session as a Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv revived supply fears.

Signs of renewed demand from importers also encouraged the wheat market to steady after touching its lowest since late March, traders said.

Corn was little changed after also falling steeply on Tuesday, when an improved weather outlook in the U.S. Midwest weighed on prices. Soybeans eased further, though, as heavy losses for mineral oil and palm oil weighed on oilseed markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) had added 1.6% to $10.02-3/4 a bushel by 1133 GMT. It earlier dropped to its lowest since March 29 at $9.72-1/4, before turning higher. Wheat markets saw a bout of selling on Tuesday after hot weather sped early harvesting in the United States and Europe, while fresh Turkish moves to help negotiate sea passage for Ukrainian grain also eased supply worries.

But news that Russian missiles had hit Mykolaiv on Wednesday, a strike reported by regional governor Vitaliy Kim, cast doubt on prospects for Ukrainian ports being re-opened.

"Everyone keeps talking about shipping corridors but it doesn't add up," a European trader said. Traders said unconfirmed market talk that the strike on Mykolaiv may have damaged grain silos contributed to the bounce in wheat futures.

A large purchase by Algeria, which reportedly bought around 600,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday, and a tender being held by Tunisia on Wednesday were also suggesting fresh international demand.

CBOT soybeans lost 0.8% to $16.67-1/2 a bushel and corn ticked down 0.2% to $7.00-1/4 a bushel. Crop ratings for U.S. corn and soybeans fell slightly after a heatwave in the U.S. Midwest, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday, before an easing in temperatures also seen in western Europe.

"After the recent hot and dry weather in European and U.S. corn regions, further upward pressure on prices appears to have subsided, with cooler temperatures forecast," Charles Branch, head of agricultural commodities at Britannia Global Markets, said.

Soybeans were also facing pressure from falling vegetable oil prices, reflecting in turn an upturn in Indonesian palm oil exports and weak fuel markets amid economic growth fears.

