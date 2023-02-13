GFH Financial Group achieved net profits attributable to the shareholders worth $90.25 million in 2022, an annual growth of 7.20% from $84.22 million.

Total income jumped by 10.80% to $441.67 million during the January-December 2022 period, versus $398.74 million a year earlier, according to the consolidated financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.65 last year, compared to $2.60 in 2021.

Additionally, the total assets amounted to $9.76 billion as of 31 December 2022, higher by 21% year-on-year (YoY) than $8.08 billion.

Dividends

The board of GFH recommended the disbursement of a dividend representing 6% of the par value.

Further proposals were approved by the annual general meeting (AGM) that was held on 3 April 2022, during which the shareholders greenlighted dividends worth $60 million.

The total amount will be distributed over bonus shares accounting for 4.57% and cash dividends of 1.50% at a value of $45 million and $15 million, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, GFH posted a 9.80% YoY rise in net profit attributable to the owners to $66.23 million from $60.34 million.

It is worth mentioning that besides trading on Dubai Financial Market (DFM), GFH is cross-listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Bahrain Bourse, and Boursa Kuwait.

