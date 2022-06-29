Riyadh – The shareholders of National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) approved the board’s decision to pay 15% of the capital as cash dividends for both the first half (H1) and H2 of 2021

GASCO will disburse SAR 1.50 per share as a dividend at a total value of SAR 112.50 million for 2021, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The company earlier announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.75 per share for H2-21.

It is worth noting that the company generated net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 73 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, lower than SAR 85.20 million in Q1-21.

