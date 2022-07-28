Riyadh – Future Care Trading Company will start listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 1 August.

Tadawul noted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Saudi healthcare provider will be trading on Nomu under the symbol 9544.

