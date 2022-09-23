PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Bonds lead losses as rate hikes hit; yen in focus
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% to a two-year low
Gold flat as firm dollar, U.S. rate hike dent appeal
Spot gold was flat at $1,671.60 per ounce
Oil prices rise as Iran deal stalls, Russian supply amid conflict
Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 per barrel
Yen propped up after intervention, dollar powers through
The yen was up about 0.1% to 142.24 per dollar
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon