Stocks stumble as 'dollar juggernaut' on a roll

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2% in early trade and is down 1.4% for the week

Buoyant dollar on course for its longest weekly winning streak since 2014

The U.S. dollar index steadied at 105.02 in early trade, not far from the previous session's six-month high of 105.15

Oil prices ease on demand concerns, still headed for weekly gain

Brent crude futures slid 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $89.59 a barrel

Gold holds near one-week low on firmer dollar, higher yields

Spot gold was mostly flat at $1,917.50 per ounce

S&P, Nasdaq fall as Apple drags, jobless claims data fuels rate jitters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.54 points, or 0.17%, to 34,500.73

Former Bankman-Fried lieutenant Salame pleads guilty to illegal campaign contributions

In court filings, prosecutors said Salame, Bankman-Fried and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh used FTX customer funds to donate to political candidates supporting crypto-friendly legislation

