Stocks set for strongest week of 2023 on interest rate cheer

U.S. jobs data due later in the day is the next major focus

Gold meanders as investors focus on US jobs data

Spot gold was almost flat at $1,985.09 per ounce by 0112 GMT and U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,992.40

Dollar eases as traders bet Fed done with rate hikes

Markets are now pricing in a less than 20% chance of a rate increase in December compared with 39% a month earlier

Oil prices steady, on track for second straight week of losses

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $86.91 a barrel

Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of multi-billion dollar FTX fraud

The jury reached the verdict after just over four hours of deliberations

US Stocks: Wall Street indexes rally on bets of peak US interest rates, strong earnings

Qualcomm gains as Q1 forecast tops estimates

