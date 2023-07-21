Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares fall after US tech falters, dollar and yields hold gains

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5%

US Stocks: Tesla, Netflix pull Nasdaq and S&P lower, Dow ends higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.97 points, or 0.47%, to 35,225.18

Dollar firms, yen steady after Japan inflation holds above BOJ target

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.03% at 100.78, after gaining 0.5%

Oil steady as weak Chinese economic data offsets gains from lower oil stocks

Brent futures rose 3 cents to $79.67 a barrel

Gold bound for third straight weekly gain on Fed pause views

Spot gold was little changed at $1,970.20 per ounce

North Korea hackers breached US IT company in bid to steal crypto

The hackers broke into Louisville, Colorado-based JumpCloud in late June and used their access to the company’s systems to target "fewer than 5" of its clients

