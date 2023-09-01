Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks edge higher as China acts on housing, yuan weakness

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45%

Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

The U.S. dollar index edged 0.05% lower to 103.58

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies

Major benchmarks rose slightly, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $83.76 a barrel

Gold rises, set for second weekly gain as focus flips to US jobs data

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,942.56 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed as inflation data buoys optimism

The Nasdaq gained 0.11% to 14,034.97 points

Bitcoin falls 4.91% to $25,957

Bitcoin is down 18.4% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13

