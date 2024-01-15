RIYADH — The value of total market ownership of foreigners in the indexes of Saudi stock market (Tadawul All Share Index -TASI) and parallel market (Nomu) amounted to SR405.49 billion, and this foreign ownership was distributed among 300 listed companies and funds, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from informed sources.

The list did not include the following companies: Makkah Holding, Jabal Omar, Knowledge City, Benaa, Al-Rashed Industry, Mayar, Afaq Food and Naseej Technology as the percentage of foreign ownership in these companies and funds is less than 0.01 percent.

Al-Rajhi acquired the highest share of ownership by foreign investors, making up about 12.63 percent of the bank’s shares, with a value of SR43.95 billion, while Saudi National Bank (Al-Ahli) came in second place with a value of SR38.54 billion, as foreigners own 15.08 percent of the bank’s total shares.

The market value of foreign investors in Alawwal Bank amounts to about SR33.23 billion, as it is the third highest owned company by foreign investors. The regular ownership percentage is 13.61 percent while the strategic investors’ ownership percentage is 31 percent of the bank’s total shares.

Saudi Aramco ranked fourth where foreigners own stakes equivalent to SR32.59 billion of market value, and their percentage of ownership in the company’s shares is only about 0.41percent. Bupa was the fifth highest company with stakes for foreigners in terms of market value, and their percentage of ownership is about SR20.4 billion. They own about 61.66 percent of the company’s total shares. Of this, 18.41 percent is ordinary ownership, and 43.25 percent is strategic ownership.

STC came behind Bupa in the sixth position, with foreigners own the equivalent of SR20.1 billion, and their ownership percentage in the company is equivalent to 9.77 percent. Then, Arab National Bank is seventh where foreigners own SR19.37 billion while SABIC comes in eighth place, with market ownership by foreigners of about SR16.99 billion.

Alinma Bank came ninth with foreigners’ ownership amounts to about SR12.97 billion, representing 15.66 percent. Ma’aden Company ranks tenth with ownership of about SR9.8 billion for foreigners, it was pointed out.

