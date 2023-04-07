Riyadh – The board members of Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company recommended to split the nominal value of the share from SAR 10 to SAR 1 per share with the capital unchanged.

The number of shares after the nominal value split transaction will become 11.30 million shares instead of 1.13 million, according to a bourse filing.

The board will present the recommendation to the shareholders after completing the necessary requirements.

In the same meeting that was held on 6 April, the board agreed to upgrade the listing of the company's shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the main market All Share Index (TASI).

In 2022, Fesh Fash generated a net profit after zakat and tax worth SAR 1.53 million, compared to SAR 1.40 million in 2021.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.36 in 2022, higher than SAR 1.24 in 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).