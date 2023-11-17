Cairo – Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments posted higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 556.21 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus EGP 192.93 million in 9M-22, including minority interest.

Operating revenues enlarged to EGP 2.13 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 1.62 billion in 9M-22, according to the consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.15 in January-September 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 0.05.

Total assets reached EGP 6.57 billion in 9M-23, versus EGP 5.93 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Standalone Business

The company posted standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 441.82 million in 9M-23, compared to EGP 87.70 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues increased to EGP 1.56 billion as of 30 September 2023 from EGP 1.05 billion in 9M-22, while the basic and diluted EPS jumped to EGP 0.13 from EGP 0.04.

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm recorded a YoY leap in consolidated net profit to EGP 231.36 million, compared to EGP 94.89 million.

The revenues hiked to EGP 873.15 million in Q3-23 from EGP 613.71 million in Q3-22.

Separate net profits after tax soared to EGP 167.86 million in July-September 2023 from EGP 47.07 million in Q3-22, while revenues grew to EGP 581.53 million from EGP 393.58 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, Fawry’s consolidated net profits attributable to the owners jumped to EGP 283.05 million from EGP 52.30 million in H1-22.

