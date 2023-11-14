Riyadh – Saudi Marketing Company (Farm Superstores) recorded net profits of SAR 18.72 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a surge of 16.45% compared to SAR 16.07 million in the same period of 2022.

The company’s sales rose by 2.78% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.35 billion during the period from January to September 2023, versus SAR 1.32 billion, as per the interim financial results.

The listed entity registered earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.42 in 9M-23, compared to SAR 0.36 in 9M-22.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Farm Superstores posted net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 4.88 million, an increase of 8.07% YoY from SAR 4.52 million.

The sales edged down by 0.28% to SAR 429.25 million in Q3-23, compared to SAR 430.47 million in Q3-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits declined by 23.51% from SAR 6.38 million in Q2-23, while the sales fell by 4.44% from SAR 449.22 million.

