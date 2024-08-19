Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 29% year-on-year (YoY) increase in business volume at the end of July 2024, hitting EGP 225.120 billion, compared to EGP 174.456 billion, the bank stated.

Total assets grew by 29.4% YoY to EGP 221.544 billion last July, versus EGP 171.261 billion in June 2023.

The number of customers’ accounts inched up 1.7% YoY to EGP 2.018 billion in July from EGP 1.985 billion in the same month a year ago.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and branches located across the country.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).