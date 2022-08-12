Egypt - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported an 84.6% year-on-year (YoY) hike in consolidated net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 11th.

Net profit after tax amounted to EGP 2.025 billion in H1 2022, compared to EGP 1.97 billion in the same period last year.

Revenues rose by 32.6% YoY to EGP 8.58 billion in H1 2022 from EGP 6.47 billion.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

