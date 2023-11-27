Riyadh – Fad International Company will start the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) pointed out that the firm will trade 20% of its total shares under the symbol 9589, according to a bourse disclosure.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last June, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Fad International’s Nomu listing.

