Europe's main stock markets saw modest rebounds at the start of trading on Tuesday after a rout for global equities the previous session on fears of a US recession.

London's FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to 8,050.58 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 7,159.94 points and Frankfurt's DAX grew 0.7 percent to 17,451.27.